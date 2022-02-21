Top 4 Income ETFs and the Best Way to Buy Them

Dear Investor,

Over the last couple of years, I’ve added select exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to my Dividend Hunter recommendations list.

That’s a big change from the past. Historically, my recommendations had focused on individual stocks, but as time passes, new opportunities arise.

My short list of high-yield ETFs within the broader Dividend Hunter list currently provides tremendous potential for investors looking to build both wealth and income.

So let’s take a look at four of them – and the best way to invest in them…

One strategy I recommend is to invest in these funds, put the dividends on automatic reinvestment, and let the positions build through the ups and downs of the market. All the funds I use pay monthly dividends, so with dividend reinvestment, additions occur every month.

Currently, I recommend five of these high-yield funds. There are several more on my watchlist. Each employs a different strategy to generate what turns out to be a similar dividend yield. I am curious which will provide better performance over the next two the three years.

Recently, I invested an equal dollar amount in a separate brokerage account in eight different monthly dividend, high-yield ETFs. This is real money investing, and I look forward to watching how the account grows.

I am also trying out a new brokerage firm, Magnifi, for these investments. This broker offers a very different approach, allowing an investor to tailor a portfolio of ETFs to invest by theme – for example, there is a page on Magnifi’s site titled Investing in Innovation: 7 New Emerging Technology Portfolios. To invest, you just select the portfolio you’re interested in and designate the amount of money you want to invest.

To see how to join in and open a Magnifi account for free today, click here.

One feature I liked was the ability to invest in several of the funds by dollar amount instead of by whole shares. These four funds let me just put in the dollars I wanted to invest:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

JP Morgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

Global X NASDAQ Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

For the other funds, I had to invest in whole shares. I expect the investment by dollar amount feature to expand to more ETFs. Magnifi let me select automatic dividend reinvestment for my entire account.As a final note, dividend growth and high-yield-focused strategies have performed very well through the early weeks of 2022. Each of these funds has outperformed the major market indexes. And Magnifi is a great place to invest in them – click here to learn more.

An Easier Way to Invest

Traditional brokers don’t make it easy for investors to get in on the Next Big Thing...

Or on the best income stock.

They make you work to find the right stocks or ETFs on your own…

Take the time and effort to research and analyze each one, and pay for access to top-notch research…

Decide how best to allocate your money between the stocks…

All the while “holding your nose” over the huge fees they’re likely to charge you…

And manage and rebalance the portfolio all by yourself.

But there’s a better way that uses AI to help you find the right investment. It’s called...*