These Three Stay At Home Stocks Are Ramping While the Rest of the Market Crashes

Over the past few days, we have had both the largest daily point increase and the largest daily point decrease ever in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. It’s very clear, investors are scared. And, the markets are reflecting this with a huge spike in volatility.

The real issue right now with coronavirus is a lack of data. How bad will the virus be? Apart from the human impact, are we facing the shutdown of major portions of the economy? We really just don’t know at this point. In essence, we’re flying blind from a business perspective.

As I’ve seen many times over the course of my market career, when we don’t have data to guide us, we get action like we have now in the markets. And, as usual during periods like these, I’ve been getting a lot of “what do I do as an investor?” questions.

I believe it’s important to keep our heads and see through the virus’s impact. A vaccine will be found, and it will eventually pass. But, we also must continue to invest. So why not look for stocks that will work both during, and after, the challenges of the coronavirus have passed.

As I pointed out recently, the “stay at home” or “work from home” themes are seeing a great deal of attention due to the coronavirus. These stocks should do well as long as coronavirus is a threat, and should continue to grow once it is a distant memory.

Related: This Stock Shot Up 70% Once People Started Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Teladoc Health (TDOC) is a virtual health care provider. The company links consumers with medical professionals via phone, tablet, or computer. This model was already taking off before coronavirus and has gotten a major boost from the virus outbreak.

One of the last things I want to do when I’m sick is go to the doctor with all the other sick people. The Teladoc model is completely logical and should continue to do well even when a vaccine for coronavirus is found. The model is perfect for millennials, now one of the largest segments of the U.S. population, who are completely comfortable doing everything electronically.

The company reported revenue of $156 million in Q4 2019, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Total visits using the Teladoc platform increased by 44% to 1.2 million. I believe this is just scratching the surface of where this service can go. While the stock is not cheap, at almost 18 times sales, it should quickly grow into its valuation, especially if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

Slack (WORK) describes their software as a “collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done.” The software lets teams work together on projects, whether team members are located in the next cubicle, or halfway around the globe.

And that is why the stock has done so well, as coronavirus fears have taken root. With Slack, no one needs to come into an office, and business continues as usual. Now, it’s not a replacement for physically manufacturing products, but almost any white-collar job can be performed at least to some degree, if not completely, using the Slack platform.

Slack was one of the underperforming IPOs of 2019. But, after being cut in half, it appears to have found a bottom and has turned higher with the news of coronavirus. The company reported revenue of $168.7 million in Q3 2019, a 60% increase year-over-year.

More and more companies small and large are finding they can convey information, and market to their potential customers via webinars. And the number one way to do this is via Zoom (ZM).

Related: The Only Problem With This Stock’s Coronavirus Driven 56% Run-Up Is That It No Longer Exists

Zoom provides a webinar platform that is easy to use, and that can accommodate up to 10,000 viewers at one time. This makes the two-way platform great for meetings, presentations, or quick check-ins with telecommuters. A combination of Slack, for collaborative project work, and Zoom, for face-to-face communication, provides all a stay at home worker could need.

Zoom had revenue of $166.6 million in Q3 of 2019, growing 85% year-over-year. The company grew the number of customers with over ten employees, important because Zoom charges a licensing fee by user count, by 67%. Zoom turned a profit of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Like Slack, this is a young company with plenty of runway for growth.

President Trump is now officially on the record as saying...

“The race to 5G is a race America must win, and it’s a race, frankly, that our great companies are now involved in.”

But here’s what Wall Street and the media won’t tell you...

The great companies Trump is referring to are NOT just Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

New evidence suggests Trump may have been referring to this secret 5G company. It’s not a household name... but experts say it’s ready for “Amazon-like” growth.

Click here now for more details.