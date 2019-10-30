These 3 Monthly Payers Go Ex-Div Tomorrow

To my Dividend Hunter readers, I often discuss how a focus on income stock investing will help you navigate the swings of the stock market and help you reach your financial goals. I like to talk about the fact although I don’t know what the stock market will do over the next three months, I have a very good estimate of how much dividend income I will earn each and every quarter. That predictability allows me (and my readers) to build and plan for a more secure financial future.

I use a quarterly tracking system for dividend income because most U.S. based, dividend-paying companies pay investors on a quarterly schedule. It not only tracks historical payments but forecasts what I should expect each month well into the future. (You can check out a video demonstration of it here.)

Yet not every dividend stock has quarterly dividends. There are about three dozen individual companies that have monthly dividend payment schedules.

Monthly dividends are fun, and they let investors smooth out their income stock cash flow. Monthly dividends are also great for reinvesting and compounding the growth of your income stream. The mechanics of monthly pay dividend stocks work the same as with quarterly dividends. There is a record date and a payment date.

The ex-dividend date indicates that buying shares on that day means you will not earn the upcoming dividend payment. Ex-dividend is one trading day before the declared record date. No future dividend payment is guaranteed until declared by the corporate Board of Directors.

The point to remember is that you must own shares before they go ex-dividend to earn the next upcoming dividend. You need to buy shares the day before ex-dividend, which is two days before the record date. About one-third of the monthly dividend stocks have record dates at the end of the month, so you need to own shares a couple of days before the new month starts.

Because of the publishing schedule here at The Market Cap, today is the ex-dividend date for a dozen monthly dividend stocks. You are in luck, however, because here are three more going ex-dividend after today and before the end of the week.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States.

Apple Hospitality’s portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

The company exclusively owns Marriott and Hilton branded hotel. Apple has paid a steady 10 cent per share dividend since June 2015.

For the next dividend, APLE goes ex-dividend on November 1 (buy the day before), with payment on November 18.

The current yield is 7.2%.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality “ecommerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

The current $0.095 monthly dividend has been paid since REIT’s IPO in mid-2010.

The next ex-dividend date is on November 1, with a payment date of November 14.

The shares currently yield 8.2%.

Realty Income (O) is a triple-net lease REIT than owns almost 6,000 individual properties. The company bills itself as “The Monthly Dividend Company.” The Realty Income dividend track record is impressive.

Dividends have been paid for 591 straight months. The dividend has been increased for 88 consecutive quarters. Compound annual dividend growth since 1994 has been 4.5% per year.

This stock goes ex-dividend tomorrow, October 31, which means to earn that dividend you need to buy shares today, on October 30. The payment date is November 15.

The current yield on the shares is 3.4%.

With one simple strategy, you'll be able to take $25k from your 401(k) or IRA and turn it into tens of thousands of dollars in income every single year. You will only find the strategy FREE when you