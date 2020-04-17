The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) to Provide 15% Refunds on April and May to Auto Insurance Policyholders﻿

The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) has joined other automobile insurers in providing relief for customers who are driving far fewer miles under current COVID-19 stay at home orders. Many areas across the country are reporting approximately 50%, or higher, reductions in traffic since stay at home orders were initiated in mid-March.

Allstate (ALL), State Farm, USAA, and other insurance companies have also announced they will be providing refunds to individual automobile policyholders, covering the months of April and May.

HIG’s COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan will provide 15% refunds to current auto insurance policyholders for the months of April and May. HIG projects the refunds will amount to approximately $50 million, by the scheduled end of the program.

Commenting on HIG’s refund plan, President Doug Elliot stated, “We are experiencing a truly unprecedented time that is impacting our lives in many ways, including how we live, work, interact with one another and drive. As we practice physical distancing, we are spending less time on the road and believe our customers should benefit from the reduced risk of auto accidents.”

Hartford is also providing relief for customers who are unable to pay either home or automobile insurance at this time, or who need additional time beyond their normally scheduled payment date. The company is waiving all late fees and has stated it will not cancel policies for non-payment through May 31 of this year.

Refunds from the major insurers were announced after the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ) and Consumer Federation of America (CFA) wrote an open letter to state insurance commissioners, urging price relief for auto insurance policyholders in the current environment. These organizations believe further refunds may be due insurance customers than those originally promised, if the current stay at home orders drag on.

Hartford’s Elliot said, “We are pleased to provide this relief and hope it will alleviate some of the financial burden our customers are facing.” Hartford did not directly respond to comments from the CEJ or CFA.

Hartford’s stock has been battered in the current crisis, dropping from around $60 pre-virus, to as low as just above $19 at the March 18th low. The stock has since rebounded substantially, but still trades just above $38.

The rapid decline has left The Hartford with a PE of approximately 7, and a dividend yield over 3.3%. The company has not addressed its dividend policy, and whether it will be impacted in any way by the current crisis.

Steven Adams’s personal position in The Hartford Insurance Group: none.

