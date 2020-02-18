testing to see if this will show up

President Trump’s Secret 5G Stock Nod?

President Trump is now officially on the record as saying...

“The race to 5G is a race America must win, and it’s a race, frankly, that our great companies are now involved in.”

But here’s what Wall Street and the media won’t tell you...

The great companies Trump is referring to are NOT just Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

New evidence suggests Trump may have been referring to this secret 5G company. It’s not a household name... but experts say it’s ready for “Amazon-like” growth.

Click here now for more details.