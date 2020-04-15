Simulations Plus (SLP) Reports Minimal Impact On Earnings from COVID-19﻿

Simulations Plus (SLP) has reported a third consecutive quarter with organic revenue growth exceeding 20%. The company’s net revenue increased 22.2% year-over-year to $10.3 million.

Shawn O’Connor, SLP’s CEO, said the company had weathered the impact of COVID-19 quite well.

Commenting on workforce issues in the company’s conference call, he stated, “Operationally, about 40% of our workforce already worked remotely and nearly everyone was equipped to do so. As a result, the transition to a 100% working from home has gone quite smoothly. Indeed, our entire workforce is now working remotely, and productivity is essentially unchanged.”

O’Connor said COVID-19’s impact on the sales pipeline was minimal, as some new business was delayed, but not lost, because of the virus. The company “established the StrategiesPlus™ COVID-19 ACT Program to speed consulting assistance to any organization involved in coronavirus research.”

Related: The Best Stocks Waging the Battle Against COVID-19

Gross margins came in at 74%, and benefitted from what the company said was a seasonally higher software quarter. Software Plus has two business offerings, software and consulting. The quarterly revenue mix was reported as 52% software with margins of 85%; and 48% consulting with margins of 63%.

Net income was negatively impacted by the acquisition of Lixoft, a pharma software company based in Paris, which was acquired by SLP in the quarter. Lixoft is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

Detailing the acquisition, O’Connor stated in the company’s conference call, “First, it immediately expands our presence in Europe with 12 new employees and strong experienced executive management. Second, it rebalances our mix of software and consulting revenues following two acquisitions of businesses that are more weighted to consulting.”

Related: Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2020 Revenue

Both SG&A and R&D expenses increased in the quarter. SG&A grew 46.3% year-over-year to $4.1 million, and R&D spending increased 3.3% to $728,000. Approximately one-quarter of SG&A expenses were a direct result of the Lixoft acquisition.

While the company finished the quarter with what it believes is a sufficient cash position of approximately $8 million, O’Connor said they did find it prudent to secure a line of credit in the current environment. He stated, “Rates for such facilities are excellent, cost to put them in place is minimal, and there is no fee related to unused credit during the term of the line of credit.”

O’Connor deferred when asked about future revenue projections. He said Simulations Plus would re-evaluate revenue when the COVID-19 curve had bent clearly negative, which would allow SLP customers more visibility into future operations.

Steven Adams’s personal position in Simulations Plus: none.