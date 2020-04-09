Inseego Corp. (INSG) Seeing Surge in Demand for Mobile Broadband

Shares of Inseego Corp. (INSG) have exploded since mid-March 2020.

The stock rallied from a low of $3.91 to a recent high of $7.77 on news it’s increasing production of 4G and 5G hotspots in response to a “record increases in demand for reliable, secure home Internet access,” says the company.

“We’re seeing unprecedented demand for our wireless mobile broadband devices, spurred by the dramatic change in how we are living, working and learning from home. Our hotspots provide instant access to broadband connectivity and unlock all the applications used not only at home but also on the go, with outstanding performance, bullet-proof security and reliable connections to corporate networks, learning resources, healthcare providers, friends and families,” said INSG Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor.

In addition, the company now expects for first quarter revenue to exceed consensus estimates of $52 million. It also sees second quarter revenue in a range of $75 million to $85 million. Plus, the company expects to ship mobile broadband products to all three of the largest US domestic mobile network operators in the second quarter. And, it expects to see increased gross margins in IoT & Mobile Solutions based on the ongoing cost reduction initiatives and volume leverage, as noted by the company.

INSG Fourth Quarter Results

As we noted in late March 2020, Inseego posted fourth quarter revenue of $52.3 million, GAAP operating loss of $8.7 million, GAAP net loss of $13.1 million, net loss of $0.17 per share, negative adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million and non-GAAP net loss of $0.10 per share.

“2019 was a year of historic progress for Inseego. We launched our first-to-market 5G products, recognized nearly $11 million of 5G revenue and signed 5G product agreements with leading mobile network operators in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, exceeding our target for the year. This sets the stage for growth in the second half of 2020 with our second-generation portfolio of secure, enterprise-grade 5G products for fixed wireless, mobile and IoT edge applications,” said Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “With the actions we’ve taken to strengthen the balance sheet, we’re extremely well positioned to capitalize on the unprecedented global opportunities that 5G presents.”

As of this writing, Ian Cooper does not have a position in shares of INSG.

