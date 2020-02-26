Hartford Insurance Group Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies﻿

ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing has become an increasingly important standard by which a larger and larger number of investors, and fund managers, decide whether or not to invest in a public company.

The Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment (US SIF) recently reported the dollar value of assets, which are governed by some form of ESG mandate, has jumped 38%, to $12 trillion since 2016.

It is against this backdrop that Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) announced the Ethisphere Institute has named Hartford one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, as rated by Ethisphere’s highly regarded ethical standards, for the 12th time.

Commenting on the award, Hartford CEO and Chairman Scott Swift, stated, “Receiving this designation is a testament to the integrity and character of all The Hartford’s employees. Together, we commit to doing the right thing every day for our customers, partners, communities and shareholders.”

The Ethisphere Institute, founded in 2007, is a for-profit organization that curates, defines, and measures ethical standards. Ethisphere recognizes companies for their ability to encompass and deliver on high ethical standards throughout the organization.

Ethisphere promotes the use of thoroughly defined ethical standards in global corporations. And, through the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), provides a community of business ethics experts.

Hartford provides training to all employees during an annual Ethics and Compliance week. And, then throughout the year employees receive individual training on appropriate business conduct and workplace behaviors.

The training highlights the importance to customer relationships, and the overall business goals of the company, where operating with a high level of integrity is integral.

Referencing the company’s business practices, Swift said, “The Hartford is proud to be recognized again for our industry-leading ethics and governance practices.”

Timothy Erblich, CEO of the Ethisphere Institute, highlighting the importance investors now place on high ethical standards, and addressing the Hartford award, stated, “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”

Hartford had previously been named by Forbes, in January 2020, as one of the Best Employers in the United States for Diversity. The Hartford ranked 11th on a list of 500 companies, for inclusion and diversity among its employees across the country.

Steven Adams’s personal position in Hartford Insurance Group: none.