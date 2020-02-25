Fate Therapeutics’s Application for FT516 Continues to Drive Gains

Over the last trading session, shares of Fate Therapeutics (FATE) closed at $30.94, up 5.38% from the previous session. As of today, the biotech stock is up 164% from a low of $11.70 set in January 2019. That’s greater than the 26% gains on the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB), and the S&P 500’s gain of 33% year over year. Wall Street is looking for further strength from the company, given its strong pipeline of drug treatments.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy comprising adaptive memory NK cells; FT500, an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516, an iPSC-derived non-cleavable CD16 engineered NK cell product candidate to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and FT596, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company’s immuno-oncology product candidates also include FT538, an NK cell product candidate for treating multiple myeloma; and FT819, a CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors.

Shares of FATE have been moving higher on conference presentations lately.

Just days ago, the company presented at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks / Oncology Day in New York. The company is also scheduled to present at the following conferences, as well.

9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.

Oppenheimer’s 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Most recently, the U.S. FDA accepted Fate Therapeutics second Investigational New Drug (IND) application for FT516, the company’s off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell product candidate derived from a clonal master induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) line engineered to express a novel CD16 Fc receptor. This is the Company’s fourth IND from its proprietary iPSC product platform cleared by the FDA, and enables the clinical investigation of FT516 in combination with monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy across a broad range of solid tumors.

Ian Cooper’s Personal Position in FATE: None