Ceragon Networks Revenue Down 17% for 2019

Over the last trading session, shares of Ceragon Networks (CRNT) were up slightly at $1.92 a share. Year over year, the stock is down nearly 50%. While down, the stock is still being viewed as an interesting 5G stock to watch.

CRNT provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads.

Earnings were not as great as many had hoped for Q4 or full-year 2019.

Q4 2019 revenue was down 16.9% year over year, and down 1.3% quarter over quarter. Gross margins slipped to 31.7% from 34.4% year over year, and 32.2% quarter over quarter. Operating income resulted in a loss of $2.2 million, as compared to $4.5 million income year over year. Net income showed a loss of $4.1 million, or five cents per diluted share, as compared to net income of $11.6 million, or 14 cents per diluted share year over year.

CRNT did end the quarter with $23.9 million in cash, as compared to the $20.5 million at the end of the prior quarter.

For full-year 2019, CRNT posted revenues of $285.6 million – down 17% year over year. Gross margins slipped to 33.9% from 33.8%. Operating income came in at $7.3 million from $26.1 million year over year. Net income came in at a loss of $2.3 million, or three cents per diluted share from $23 million, or 28 cents per diluted share.

“Revenue in 2019 declined primarily due to region-specific issues affecting operators in India, causing a significant slowdown after several very strong years,” said Ira Palti President and CEO of Ceragon. “Excluding India, revenue from the rest of the world increased by approximately 11% compared to 2018, and we believe we are gaining market share. The most significant accomplishment of 2019 was obtaining several important new 5G design wins, including one through a new relationship with a very large Tier 1 U.S. operator. Given the long planning and project cycles, these new design wins are likely to begin contributing meaningfully to revenue only in late 2020 and beyond.

“We are targeting revenue growth in 2020, although we are off to a slow start. We are expecting a sequential decline in Q1 revenue, based on a Q4 book-to-bill below 1:1 plus typical seasonal factors negatively affecting Q1. For the remaining quarters of the year, we continue to expect a $70-$75 million average quarterly revenue run rate, with a more favorable geographic mix leading to higher gross margin in 2020 versus 2019. We are also targeting better net income for 2020, as well as positive cash flow.”

“Looking forward beyond 2020,” Palti added, “we have the only value proposition designed for our customers to unlock their 5G potential.”

