5G Company Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Doubles from Mid-March Lows

Shares of Ceragon Networks (CRNT) are showing strong signs of life.

In fact, since mid-March 2020, the stock has run from a low of 99 cents to a current high of $2.07, as it nears the release of its first quarter earnings report on May 4, 2020.

As COVID-19 spreads globally, the company is still assessing the impact on first quarter and full-year 2020 results. However, for the first quarter, the company expects for revenue to fall in a range of $55.5 million and $57 million because of “delays in the pace of network rollouts and shipments, as lockdowns and other COVID-19 related measures are inevitably causing a slowdown in customers’ ability to execute on their network expansion plans.”

Demand was also much stronger than expected in the first quarter.

All thanks to a higher book-to-bill ratio of more than one. “As much of the population remains homebound, service providers are taking action to ramp up their network infrastructure in order to cater for the substantial, unanticipated surge in network capacity demands, making 5G use-cases a reality even sooner than anticipated. This new reality is indicative of a consistent and potentially growing demand for Ceragon’s leading wireless hauling solutions and services, as telecom operators prepare for the period after the pandemic winds down,” added the company.

For the second quarter, the company does expect for deliveries to be negatively impacted. However, it also believes strong demand for products and services will continue throughout 2020, with anticipation the spread of the COVID-19 virus will slow.

“The telecommunications industry is transforming and CRNT plays an essential role in enabling intense broadband experiences everywhere”, said Ira Palti, President and CEO. “Our customers are doing everything they can these days in order to increase network capacity and support the sudden surge in network traffic emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. Our main objective is to help our customers scale up faster than ever. We have a responsibility to enable service providers around the globe to increase their network capacity so that they can guarantee the operational continuity of businesses, governments, first responders and education systems as well as deliver consistent consumer broadband experiences.”

“As we continue to meet the many challenges these unprecedented times present, we believe that we are facing a permanent change in the way businesses and individuals access information. The need for increased network capacity from cell sites to the network core will remain long after the current crisis is resolved and will fuel the transition to 5G, with CRNT’s flexible wireless hauling solutions playing a leading role in this transition in 2020. We thank our customers, employees and our stakeholders all over the world for their continued support and send our sincere wishes for a quick recovery to those affected,” he added.

As of this writing, Ian Cooper does not have a position in shares of CRNT.