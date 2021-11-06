10 Highest Yield Dividend Stocks Going Ex-Div This Week

Some of the dividend stocks below are the best dividend stocks while others require more research.
In what some call the coronavirus stock market the top dividend stocks for 2021 have become popular with individual investors.
|Ticker
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|Amount
|Yield
|WINA
|11/9/21
|12/1/21
|$7.95
|14.55%
|ECC
|11/9/21
|11/30/21
|$0.12
|10.30%
|ZTR
|11/10/21
|11/19/21
|$0.08
|9.70%
|DALN
|11/10/21
|12/3/21
|$0.16
|9.40%
|IP
|11/12/21
|12/15/21
|$1.00
|7.18%
|MNR
|11/12/21
|12/15/21
|$0.18
|3.80%
|SWX
|11/12/21
|12/1/21
|$0.60
|3.50%
|BUR
|11/10/21
|12/2/21
|$0.06
|3.40%
|UMH
|11/12/21
|12/15/21
|$0.19
|3.26%
|SJR
|11/12/21
|11/29/21
|$0.08
|3.10%
Data current as of 11/05/21.
Buy and Hold These 3 Dividend Stocks Forever
