10 Highest Yield Dividend Stocks Going Ex-Div This Week

Some of the dividend stocks below are the best dividend stocks while others require more research.

In what some call the coronavirus stock market the top dividend stocks for 2021 have become popular with individual investors.

Ticker Ex-Div Date Pay Date Amount Yield CEQP 11/4/21 11/12/21 $0.63 8.36% TGP 11/4/21 11/12/21 $0.29 6.70% MCI 11/5/21 11/19/21 $0.24 6.23% MPV 11/5/21 11/19/21 $0.20 5.80% WSR 11/1/21 11/12/21 $0.04 4.40% FE 11/4/21 12/1/21 $0.39 4.27% O 11/1/21 11/15/21 $0.24 4.07% VER 11/1/21 11/15/21 $0.15 3.78% PFE 11/4/21 12/6/21 $0.39 3.55% ARTNA 11/5/21 11/19/21 $0.27 2.80%

Data current as of 10/29/21.