Winners and Losers: 4 Stocks to Sell and 2 to Buy for President Trump

A great shift is underway in Washington, and while many stocks should benefit from a more pro-business administration, some might falter. Bret Jensen thinks you should dump these four stocks and use that money to accumulate the two stocks he shares today.

Friday, we rang in a new administration as the 45th President of the United States was sworn in. Hopefully we are now past the “tweeting phase” of the President-Elect period and will now see actual policy choices being made and prioritized.

Combined with the confirmation of key nominees, an upcoming Supreme Court fight, and an opposition who is now embracing obstructionism on a massive scale, it could be a rocky transition period for both the country and the markets. In addition, the new president has continually vowed on the campaign trail and since the selection that many of the former president’s key initiatives will be rolled back forthwith.

Since most actions over the past few years have been via executive orders, this is a relatively easy thing to do from a procedural basis, but nonetheless will ruffle more than a few feathers.

Despite American capitalism being consistently described as a “free market”, every administration picks some winners and losers. The outgoing administration help put the final nail in the coffin on much of the coal industry while showering tens of billions in grants, tax credits and other government subsidies on the alt-energy space.

There will also be industries and sectors of the economy that will benefit from the change of direction that the new Trump administration promises. There will also be areas of the market that will face additional headwinds. Given the huge unknowns of any administration, especially one led by the biggest outsider to occupy the White House since Andrew Jackson, the market could be in for a volatile ride over the upcoming months as investors figure out how to allocate their portfolio under new political leadership.

Already, one obvious loser thanks to the election is Mexico as the President brow beat several major auto makers to cancel plans to build or expand plants in our southern neighbor, and add the capacity instead in the Good Old USA. Although happy those jobs will be created domestically, as an entrepreneur I always worry when companies make decisions based on government coercion rather than sound financial reasons.

I would also underweight companies that rely on imports, as that seems a major focus area early for Mr. Trump’s regime. Whether it is his “Border Tax” or the ideas floated along with tax reform by the likes of Speaker Paul Ryan, it seems major change is afoot.

Impacted industries would be numerous including many retailers like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which sources extensively overseas. I also would be concerned about the negative impacts to industries like refining. Major refiners like Valero (NYSE: VLO) import millions of barrels of heavy crude to turn into refined products and would see their costs go up in a major way. Canada, which is our largest trading partner, also could be whacked since so much of the goods flowing this way across the largest trade border in the world are raw materials and commodities.

In general, I think large multinationals with significant revenue overseas are vulnerable here. The new president has already talked down the dollar recently. He also wants to “renegotiate” existing trade agreements, and could invite retaliatory actions from some key trade partners if he oversteps. I am underweighting these sorts of entities like IBM Corp (NYSE: IBM) and McDonalds (NYSE: MCD).

Conversely, smaller domestically focused businesses could do quite well under the new administration. This is especially true if he is successful in enacting major tax and regulatory reform, which are both long overdue. The United States has the highest corporate tax rate of the G-7, and has fallen down the ranks of the most competitive countries in recent years.

In addition, the outgoing administration added more new pages of rules and regulations to the Federal Register than any before it. Small companies tend to be the most impacted by compliance costs given their small scale. Significant movement on reform on both fronts could be a godsend, especially if it is accompanied by higher economic growth. These domestic concerns also have few impacts from overseas trade or fluctuations in the major currencies.

I am overweight these types of small stocks, including those in the energy, financial, biotech and homebuilding. I am particularly fond of some of the small homebuilders after a recent pullback like LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) or William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH). We have seen a decade of far below normal housing starts as the financial system has slowly recovered from the financial crisis.

Faster economic and wage growth, and expanding household formation should all be positives for continued recovery in the housing market over the next few years. The industry is also one that creates numerous high paying jobs, so it should get positive attention from the incoming administration. And that is my quick take on some sectors that might be impacted by policies of the new administration.

Positions: Long LGIH and WLH