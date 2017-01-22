Top 3 Billionaire Stock Buys for Trump’’s First 100 Days

Banking on President Trump being a man of action, billionaires are uniquely positioning their portfolios into these three interesting stocks that represent a great opportunity for growth right now. Follow along on these three buys for potential blockbuster profits.

With Donald Trump officially being inaugurated as President, it’s a race to capitalize on a Trump Presidency. Billionaires have already heard the starting pistol shot. Over the last month, billionaire hedge fund managers have begun preparing for the four years with Trump in the White House.

In December, Ray Dalio, who runs the world’s largest hedge fund — Bridgewater Associates — said that Trump should ignite ‘animal spirits’ in the market. He’s very bullish for Trump, noting that businesses will thrive like never before under Trump.

David Einhorn, who runs the near $10 billion Greenlight Capital hedge fund, is the latest to start strategizing his fund around a Trump Presidency. Einhorn noted in his recent investor letter for 2016 that he’s been positioning his portfolio for 2017, with the idea that a Trump Presidency will be a boom for Main Street.

Where Trump stands on the ins-and-outs of politics varies from day-to-day, but there are the ‘core’ objectives of a Trump Presidency that continue to be steady — including strong employment, tax cuts and infrastructure investing. With all that in mind, here are the top bets for a Trump Presidency:

Billionaire Bet For Trump’s Presidency No. 1: Ford (NYSE: F)

The automakers are an interesting play here. David Einhorn has highlighted General Motors, which has seen its stock soar 33% over the last year. But Ford might be the best ‘underrated’ play on the fact that a Trump Presidency will bring higher incomes and more jobs. People with more money should keep pushing auto sales to new all-time highs. Ford also has the best-selling pickup line in the U.S., and with gas prices continuing to fall, that’s a positive.

Ford trades extremely cheap and pays a 4.8% dividend yield — superior to what General Motors offers. Shares of Ford have fallen 6% in the last six months, grossly lagging behind General Motor’s 20% return over the same period.

Ford is also a ‘tax cut’ play — a theme that Einhorn is focused on. With Trump’s promises for cutting the tax rate, the U.S. companies making profits are worth a look. Ford is a bet that a Trump Presidency will lead to more jobs and higher auto demand. Also there is the hope that it’ll soon be saving more in taxes.

Billionaire Bet For Trump’s Presidency No. 2: Manitowoc (NYSE: MTW)

Now, it’s no secret that Trump plans on spending a lot of money, upwards of $1 trillion, on revamping the infrastructure in the U.S. That means heavy equipment makers and basic materials companies are headed for a boom. However, much of the market has already taken notice and piled into the big names, driving stock prices up.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) are already up 65% in the last year and Joy Global (NYSE: JOY) has soared over 200%. In part, that’s why Einhorn is shorting Caterpillar, noting that the equipment to be used for infrastructure is just a small part of its business, where the majority of its business is tied to mining and energy markets. Instead, it might be a smaller company, a more pure play on U.S. infrastructure, that will do best going forward.

Manitowoc spun off its foodservice equipment business in early 2016 and is now a pure play on heavy equipment like cranes. And building roads and bridges requires cranes. Since the spin-off, Manitowoc has been focused on restructuring to cut costs and get its operating margin to double-digits by 2020.

Billionaire Bet For Trump’s Presidency No. 3: Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX)

Lastly, all that spending and higher wages is sure to lead to inflation. Historically, one of the best inflation hedges has been gold. Einhorn is bullish on gold for a variety of reasons. But for investors looking to gain exposure to the yellow metal, the gold miners have proven to be the best way. The biggest looks to be the best in this case – Barrick Gold.

This bet on gold also helps hedge against any unforeseen changes in Trump’s policies. After all, a Trump Presidency will likely be riddled with uncertainty, and gold is a great bet for instability and uncertainty. Barrick will continue to do well even if gold prices fall, as its cost to produce an ounce of gold remains well below its peers. Thus, allowing Barrick to remain profitable even if gold prices fall by upwards of 25% from here. Barrick also offers a 0.5% dividend yield.

In the end, Trump’s Presidency is just getting started, but things are already heating up. In taking a cue from the billionaires, the three ways to play the Trump Presidency are key starting points for anyone looking to build a portfolio that can outperform for the next several years.