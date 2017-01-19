Tim Plaehn’s 17 High-Yield Stocks to Buy for an Improving Economy

There’s a certain sector of high-yield stocks, stocks paying 6%-plus yields, that as a group will perform much better if the economy begins growing at a faster rate. With the explicit promises of achieving that growth from out new President, Tim thinks these stocks deserve a deeper look.

BDCs to Thrive Under New Economic Policies

If the new U.S. government administration is able to meet it’s expectations to help businesses grow and create jobs, the economic environment for publicly traded business development companies (BDCs) could become much better. A business development company operates under special tax rules that let it not pay corporate income taxes as it makes debt and equity investments in small to mid-sized corporations.

A close look at a business development company (BDC) shows a company or stock that combines the features of a finance company, an income fund, and a venture capital fund. BDCs operate under special tax rules and laws that were written to provide debt and equity capital to corporations that are too small to access the public stock and bond markets.

The business of a BDC is to make loans and/or equity investments to mid-sized corporations. Legally, a BDC is a closed-end investment company, similar to closed-end mutual funds (CEF). The difference is that a CEF owns publicly traded stock shares and bonds, while a BDC makes direct investments into its client companies.

A BDC will typically have hundreds of outstanding investments to spread the risk across many small companies. The client companies of a BDC will be corporations that are too small or too new to be able to issue stock or bonds into the publicly traded markets.

As a risk control factor, BDCs are limited to no more than one times its equity in leverage. This means that if a BDC has $500 million of equity raised from selling shares, it can borrow another $500 million. The company can then make $1 billion of loans or equity investments. Again by law, a BDC must operate as a pass-through entity, paying at least 90% of net income out as dividends to shareholders.

There are several consequences of a pass-through business structure. First, and very importantly, these companies do not pay corporate income taxes. No income taxes and the 90% payout rule place BDCs squarely into the high-yield income stock category.

Typical BDC yields range from high single-digits up to low double-digits. A company operating on a pass-through model grows by issuing more shares and/or debt and then uses the new capital to make more investments.

With new government laws and policies aimed at promoting business growth and new jobs, companies that want to grow will need capital to take advantage of the new rules. BDCs as a group are perfectly positioned to provide that capital, which will allow them to grow their portfolios and possibly increase dividend payments to shareholders.

The BDC universe includes companies that range from very small market caps to mid-cap stocks. You will also find BDCs that have struggled to generate cash flows to support their current dividend levels and others that have been successful at growing both their asset bases and net investment income on a per share basis. To help you start your research into the BDC sector, here are 18 companies that have not reduced their dividend rates since the financial crisis and resulting bear market. Keep in mind that small market caps, short history as a public company, and a higher yield than its peers are all factors pointing to a higher level of risk.

Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:ARCC) is the largest BDC with a $5.3 billion market cap. The stock yields 8.9%.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) has been public since its April 2014 IPO. The company has a $2.5 billion market cap. FSIC yields 8.6%.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) has a market cap of $242 million and yields 8.9%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) has a market cap of $265 million. The stock yields 8.7%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was launched by the investment banking firm in March 2015. The BDC has a market cap of $866 million and the stock yields 8.0%.

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (Nasdaq:GBDC) has a stock market value of $1.02 billion. GBDC yields 6.9%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has a market cap of $10.9 billion. The stock currently yields 8.7%.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has a market cap of $1.95 billion. MAIN currently yields 6.0%.

Monroe Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:MRCC) has been a public company since its November 2012 IPO. The company has a market cap of $254 million and the stock yields 9.2%.

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) launched with a May 2011 IPO. The company has a $1.03 billion market cap. NMFC currently yields 9.3%.

OFS Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:OFS) has a market cap of $142 million and came to market with a November 2012 IPO. OFS currently yields 9.4%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) has a market cap of $375 million and the stock yields 8.1%.

PennantPark Investment Corp. (Nasdaq:PNNT) has a $550 million market value and currently yields 14.5%.

Solar Capital Ltd. (Nasdaq:SLRC) has a market cap of $902 million and yields 7.5%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:SCM) has been a publicly traded BDC since November 2012. The company has a market cap of $168 million. SCM currently yields 10.2%.

TCP Capital Corp. (Nasdaq:TCPC) has a market value of $909 million and yields 8.5%.

TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has been publicly traded since March 2014. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion. TSLX yields 8.2%.

Whitehorse Finance Inc. (Nasdaq:WHF) went public with December 2012 IPO. Market value is $233 million and current yield is 11.2%.

