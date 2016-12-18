The Top 3 Underrated Financial Stocks to Buy Today

The big banks have made huge run-ups since Trump’s election, but these obvious winners aren’t the only businesses that will see profits increase as rates do the same. Invest in these three underrated financial stocks for total returns as the market has not yet woken up to their renewed potential.

Banks have been killer investments for the rising rate environment. However, many big banks are now too expensive, but we’ve been digging deep to find underrated opportunities.

We got news last week that the Federal Reserve is on the cusp of even more rate hikes than we bargained for. It raised its target short-term rate from 0.25%-0.5% to 0.5%-0.75%, marking just the second rate hike in nearly a decade.

The short-term rate hike was largely expected; however, the Fed now expects three rate hikes for 2017, versus the two previously anticipated.

With that, the obvious choice for higher interest rates has been the banks. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) is up nearly 20% since the election. Donald Trump’s Presidential election win has been a boom for the banks, with the S&P 500 up just 6% since the election.

However, with all this excitement, many of these banking stocks have ‘run’ too far too fast. Some big banks stocks, the multi-billion dollar institutions that are dubbed ‘too big to fail’, have moved more in the last month than we’ve seen in years.

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) both have soared more than 20% since the election. Meanwhile, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now up 37% during that same period.

Despite the benefits that higher interest rates will bring, notably higher interest margins, investing in the likes of Wells Fargo when it’s trading at the highest price-to-book value multiple could be rushed. Likely, you might be able to buy in at a cheaper price in the near future after the optimism fades a little.

Studious investors can find several underrated stocks in the financial space that will still benefit nicely from higher rates and a Donald Trump economy.

With that in mind, here are the top three underrated bets on higher rates:

Underrated Bets On Higher Rates No. 1: Aflac (NYSE: AFL)

Most don’t consider insurance companies as stocks that can benefit from rising rates; however, with the sizable cash premiums they have invested in treasures and fixed income securities, insurers are great underrated plays. That is, insurance companies hold the premiums collected for its insurance policies in a large investment portfolio. As rates rise, they’ll make more money on their investment portfolio.

Just last month, we talked about the best plays for the Fed rate hike. In that, we profiled two insurers and a regional bank. One of those insurers has seen its stock fall over the last month, and we’re digging deeper into that name. Meanwhile, our regional bank name is now up 55% in 2016.

As far as Aflac goes, shares are down 4% in the last month. However, its cash pile is ever growing, with its long-term investment portfolio up to $124 billion last quarter. With a large fixed income portfolio, Aflac will soon be making more money on its investments as rates rise. But at just 1.3 times book value, Aflac is trading at valuation lows we haven’t seen since the financial crisis.

It’s soon to get a boost from higher rates, but it also has a Japanese health insurance business that helps balance out the U.S. insurance portfolio and insulate it somewhat against U.S. catastrophes. Lest we forget Aflac’s iconic dividend status, offering a 2.5% dividend yield that’s just a 25% payout of its earnings. It has managed to up its annual dividend for 33 straight years.

Underrated Bets On Higher Rates No. 2: Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF)

Cincinnati Financial, a lesser known and even more underrated insurer, is one of the top property and casualty insurers in the U.S. It, like Aflac, has a steady business that has allowed it to pay out steady dividends for decades. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend yields 2.5% and it has a 55-year streak of consecutive dividend increases.

Despite being a national operator, Cincinnati Financial focuses on localization, allowing its local agencies more freedom and power to cater to and serve its local customers. On the other side of things, Cincinnati Financial has built up a solid high net worth business that’s more insulated than the typical insurance space. There should be some cross-selling opportunities going forward as well, as Cincinnati Financial continues to grow its high net worth insurance business.

Underrated Bets On Higher Rates No. 3: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG)

This is the only bank to make our list. Citizens Financial is an $18 billion market cap mid-Atlantic regional bank. And although it’s had a great 2016, with shares up 37%, it’s one of the few banks trading for less than book value. Citizens is trading for right at 90% of book value.

Citizens operates in areas where employment and the housing market are both strong, notably in the New York and Massachusetts states. For now, Citizens Financial has been growing from good ‘old fashion’ loan growth via loan demand. But it also has the potential to further boost interest income by shifting the percent of loans that make up its asset profile.

Looking to the future, Citizens is trying to tap the robo-advisory market by partnering with SigFig. It’ll be launching a robo-advisor platform next year. This should bolster its wealth-management business and allow it to cater to the younger generations.

In the end, banks will continue to do well as the Fed looks to raise rates three times next year. However, the market is forward looking and it has priced in a lot of upside for the major banks. Yet, there are certain regional banks that have been forgotten. Also, the insurance industry is getting overlooked, which has the potential to be much more profitable.

