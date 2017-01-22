The 5 Stock Dividend Portfolio to Beat Your ETF

Double you income potential over the most popular exchange traded funds (ETFs) with these five high-yield dividend stocks that have safe dividend payments. With most ETFs charging you money to own them and, at most, yielding 3.5%, you’re losing money not owning shares in any of these stocks.

If you are an investor whose goals include earning a decent income from the money you have accumulated, following the Wall Street herd will cost you money. Possibly, a lot of money. The ideas about investing you see, read, or are told may not be very well aligned with your long-term goals. Individual investors who are counting on their portfolios for their lifetime income will be best served by learning how to pick a path away from the herd.

There are two themes in play that make it difficult for investors to realize success. The first is the short-term focus of the financial news industry. That group focuses on providing entertaining news bytes based on ever changing data points. It is a good idea to remember that what you see or read in the financial news is much more about the entertainment part of infotainment than it is about useful information.

The second factor that affects investors are the challenges faced by financial advisors. The typical financial advisor (I know there are exceptions) has a lot on his or her plate besides researching the very best investments for each individual client. The common practice for full service investment firms is to put client money into portfolios made up of a selection of ETFs that are expected to meet a client’s stated investment goals.

For example, many investors want to draw an income from their portfolio. With this goal, an investor would likely see several or all of these popular dividend income ETFs in a portfolio put together by a financial advice firm. Here is a list of those popular income ETFs and their current yields:

Vanguard REIT Index Fund (NYSE:VNQ) with $33 billion in assets. Current effective yield: 3.92%.

Utilities SPDR ETF (NYSE:XLU) is the largest utilities ETF with $7 billion in assets. Current yield: 3.38%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSE:DVY) is a common stock ETF which has $17 billion in assets. DVY yields 3.1%.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSE:VYM) is another stock ETF focused on high-yield common stock shares. This fund yields 3.06%.

As you can see, a strategy of using popular income stock ETFs to build a portfolio produces an average dividend income yield of 3.2% to 3.5%. That means an investor would get just $35,000 per year in income off of a $1 million portfolio. I am pretty sure someone living off the income from a million dollar portfolio would like to receive quite a bit more than about $3,000 per month.

The alternative solution for income is to own a portfolio of individual stocks. There are hundreds of stocks with yields of 6%, 8%, and up into the teens. For my Dividend Hunter service, the primary focus is on the safety of the dividend payments, and yet the current recommended stocks list has an average yield of 7.7%. To illustrate, here is a sample list of five stocks out of many from the portfolio that are diversified across different financial sectors with very attractive yields:

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE:UTG) is a utilities sector closed end fund that currently yields 6.0%.

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) is a business development company providing capital to growing technology companies. HTGC yields 8.7%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) owns energy product terminals, power generation facilities and private aviation fixed base operations. This stock yields 6.25%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is a mortgage lender for commercial properties and yields 8.0%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is a REIT that owns facilities leased to agencies of the federal government. DEA yields 4.8%.

With just five stocks, you have a rather diversified portfolio and an average yield of 6.75%. That is double the average yield of the income focused ETF list above. I do recommend that investors own about 20 stocks for adequate diversification, but the list above gives you a graphic example of how if you learn about income stocks on your own, you can literally double the dividend income you earn off your investment portfolio.