The 3 Stocks that Will Go from Worst to First in 2017

Take advantage of the stock market phenomenon where the worst performers of the last 12 months tend to become the best performers in the next. Bret Jensen searched through the 25 biggest laggards in the S&P 500 and found three stocks to buy for share price gains.

The NFL regular season has drawn to a close. In no other sport do fans see such change of fortunes on a year-to-year basis. Injuries, scheduling, penalties and just plain bad bounces play more of role in determining your team’s fortune than any sport I know of.

Take the 2016 season for example. Three of the four teams that made their conference championships last year didn’t even make the playoffs this year, and two did not even finish over .500. Last year’s Superbowl winner, the Denver Broncos, not only failed to make the playoffs but came in third in their own division. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys, who were at the bottom of their division last year, have the NFC’s #1 seed in the playoffs.

The stock market can function similarly in that this year’s big loser can become next year’s big winner. This is one reason the so called “Dogs of the Dow” are so popular as they have consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In that vein, I have pursued the worst 25 performers in the S&P 500 in 2016 to find next year’s version of this year’s Dallas Cowboys.

Given the dismal performance of biotech and pharma plays over the past 12 to 18 months, this list is dominated by these sectors in 2016. Which names can make a comeback in 2017? Here are a few ideas for the New Year.

Let’s start with Allergan (NYSE: AGN), which has already started to move up in recent weeks as tax loss selling has started to ebb. Yet the stock is still down a third from where it started the year. The Irish drug giant had a tough start of the year as it became the “poster boy” for so called tax inversions in an election year. In April, after three tries, the Treasury Department then derailed its mega-merger with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

However, 2016 was not a lost year. The company did complete its sale of its generic drug business to Teva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TEVA) for some $40 billion. Lately, it has put those proceeds to work in bolstering its pipeline and growth prospects through a series of small acquisitions. This includes the acquisition of privately held LifeCell for $2.9 billion earlier in December. I expect the company to continue to be active in the M&A space in 2017.

The company also plans to initiate a dividend in the first half of 2017, providing a yield of approximately 1.5%. This could attract some income investors into this value stock. Allergan should deliver earnings from continuing operations of just under $14.00 a share in FY2016. Earnings should rise in the low teens in FY2017 as the drug giant sees faster growth now that it no longer has the generic drug side to its business. Despite its growth prospects, the shares trade at a significant discount to the overall market multiple. I think that discount gets eliminated in the New Year.

Mylan (NYSE: MYL) suffered a comparable decline to Allergan in 2016. Similarly, it was punished by political rhetoric and had to provide sub-committee testimony about the pricing on its EpiPen product. The company did move to lessen these concerns by expanding its patient access programs and coming out with a generic version of the EpiPen at half the branded cost.

I think investors will move on from these worries in 2017. The company’s purchase of Meda in 2016 gives it an expanded footprint in Europe and important emerging markets like Russia. In addition, EpiPen sales will account for less than 10% of overall revenue in the New Year. The stock is cheap no matter how you want to slice it. The shares sell at eight times earnings. Profit growth was flat this year, but should rebound to 10% to 15% next year on a similar surge in revenues. This generic drug giant does not deserve to sell at less than half of the overall market multiple and the it should reward patient shareholders in 2017.

SEE ALSO: Why Gold Will Be Your Best Dividend Investment of 2017

Outside the pharma space, Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) had a rough year as a so-called “diamond swapping” scandal caused shares to drop more than 20% on the year. However, these actions only appear to have happened at a limited number of stores. They also have had a lower impact on sales than originally feared.

The shares have moved up over 20% from their lows this summer, when several insiders added to their core stakes. Signet is by far the market share leader in a very fragmented industry, giving it economies of scale and room to grow via strategic small acquisitions. It currently holds 17% of the market. That is triple the share of the next closest competitor, Tiffany (NYSE: TIF). Earnings were flat this year, but should see at least a 10% bounce in 2017. The stock trades at less than 12 times forward earnings with just over a one percent dividend yield. Over the past five years, the shares have averaged a 15 times forward earnings multiple.

The three stocks above have some great catalysts for share price appreciation and are worth your time to do a deeper dive, but there is one stock that I have come across recently that you absolutely must check out.

This company expects to release Phase III Trial soon showing positive results that could propel the share price of this stock. The drug in development has double the benefits of leading drugs on the market, and even better, Sanofi, a leading pharmaceutical company, helps fund its development, making it an even safer play. This partnership could spell $1.7 billion in payouts next year.

Funnily enough, these positives aren’t even the top reasons you need to pick up this stock today.

I’ve just released a detailed briefing that shares all of the reasons this stock could be your biggest winner of 2017 which can be accessed by clicking the link below. I personally believe this stock will pop 66% JUST from the one drug I mentioned above, and there is plenty of upside on top of that.

Click here to read my latest report ‘Crisis Investing: Profits from a Diabetes Drug About to Get Approved.’

Positions: Long AGN, MYL, SIG