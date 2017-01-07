The 3 Market Trends Happening Right Now You Need to Know

About Bret Jensen
Bret Jensen is the lead equities analyst with Investors Alley. He's the editor of our newsletters including The Growth Stock Advisor
and Biotech Gems
.
Previously Bret was Co-Founder and Chief Investment Strategist for Simplified Assessment Management, a fund in the top 5% for total returns its inaugural year, and a technology manager in the financial services industry. Bret also actively manages Bret Jensen Invests
, a financial news and investment generation website with an investment style using small bets across a myriad of promising but speculative stocks to mitigate risk in these highly volatile sectors of the market.
for more.