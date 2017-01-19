Recommendation Follow Up: Cashing in 3 Trades for Big Wins

If you’ve been following along with Alan Knuckman’s options trades so far, he’s closing out three positions today for big wins. See how he banked profits of 140%, 50% and 7% in only a matter of months.

Over the last few months you have seen the power of options to limit risk, control probability, use time to your advantage AND INCREASE RETURNS.

Let me list some common misconceptions about options:

1) Incorrect to think Options are complicated – Markets can only do three things… go up, go down, or go sideways. 21 basic options strategies exist, but knowing just over a handful will cover most market conditions and opportunities.

Simple options can profit from where a market goes or even where it doesn’t. Buying basic puts and calls is often where investors start as a lower cost stock substitution for buying or selling shares. The capital outlay is much less than paying for the stock or even buying on margin.

2) Incorrect to think Options are gambling – A key benefit of using options is controlling probability. A stock investment has a 50/50 chance of rising or falling compared to option odds that can be chosen to put probability more in your favor.

Buying cheap out of the money options with little time until expiration, “lottery tickets”, often has little chance of making money.

The option Delta is a good approximation of the chance of being in the money at expiration. Instead of hoping on long shots to come in, chose the option probability of success that fits your risk profile and trading personality.

3) Incorrect to think Options time is an enemy – Option buyers can purchase extra time just in case they need it. If you think a market move is going to happen in a month, buy three months of time for safety. Similarly, buy a year if six months is the window of opportunity.

The feared time decay accelerates in the last 30 days prior to option expiration, so some get out of the long plays when the calendar turns to that expiration month.

4) Incorrect to think Options are risky – Options buyers have absolutely limited risk, with the maximum loss being the premium paid. This means risk control is built in. A money management stop loss can also be placed on an option to protect the premium. This lessens dollar exposure and salvages some of the initial investment if the market moves against you.

The worst think that can happen is a long option going to zero, that is the maximum loss no matter what happens in the stock. The disciplined trading plan and focus on risk control separates successful traders from novices, regardless of the investment.

5) Incorrect to think Options are short term and don’t fit your lifestyle – Options can also be used effectively for long term positioning with six months to a year or more until expiration. The combination of limited risk and staying power to ride market ups and downs makes options a good vehicle for long range positioning.

A buy and hold approach using options instead of stock can position for development over months or even years. A modest 5-10% move in the underlying stock can produce impressive 50% or more returns with options.

January Options expire Friday, so a little housekeeping is in order…

Open option positions that are In The Money means a call will be assigned long shares from the strike price. Now, the intention is not to be in the stock, so the option should be sold and closed out by the end of day Friday.

GOOD NEWS, two January plays are deep ITM and profitable, though time is nearly done for the upside opportunity.

September 6th Recommendation: Bought Freeport McMoRan Jan $8 Call @$3.00 – FCX $7.24 In The Money 140% gain. http://www.investorsalley.com/this-is-an-undervalued-stock-you-dont-want-to-own/

This successful strategy had five main benefits over a stock purchase.

1) Less investment cost – $300 versus $1000 for 100 shares

2) Absolutely limited risk to the premium paid with exit stop at half.

3) Staying power to effectively be long FCX from $8 for four months.

4) Modest option breakeven level just 50 cents higher.

5) RETURN of 100%+ in option.

August 10th Recommendation: Bought XLE Energy ETF Jan $60 Call @$9.00 – XLE $14.67 In The Money 60% gain. http://www.investorsalley.com/second-chance-at-an-energy-play-with-50-upside/

Lastly, the Seadrill Cash Secured Put sale to either buy the stock 15% lower or get paid 7% return in just three weeks looks like a max profit play.

This is Win Win attack to get into a stock you want at a discount or keep the premium credit when the option expires worthless.

December 27th Recommendation: Sold Seadrill Jan $3 Put @$0.20 – SDRL above $3 Friday for a 7% gain. http://www.investorsalley.com/buy-this-stock-at-a-15-discount-or-be-paid-not-to/

So to summarize, two simple strategies using the power of options on these three recommendations all look like winners to start a very Happy New Year.