3 Turnaround Stocks Ready to Rebound in 2017

Their beaten down share prices won’t last in the New Year and investors who purchase now could see huge double-digit returns from these turnaround stories. Bret Jensen shares why he’s confident in owning these three stocks himself and also why he sees such big potential for each.

One of the most satisfying feelings in investing is getting in early on a turnaround situation, especially if you managed to time the turn just right. It is like hitting a high paying quinella at the track. The Growth Stock Advisor had several major wins in 2016 doing just that. Among these included the emerging oncology concern, Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), which was recommended early in the year for just over $4.50 a share before its primary drug compound started to see explosive growth.

Other big winners from our turnaround stable included construction and infrastructure concerns Sterling Construction (NASDAQ: STRL) and MasTec (NYSE: MTZ).

Unfortunately, one rarely gets the exact timing right in investing in these sorts of plays. Sometimes, the company takes a quarter or two, or even a year or two before the market recognizes the intrinsic value at these companies.

Here are three companies and stocks that I believe are woefully undervalued after being miserable performers in 2016. They all have significant turnaround potential for 2017.

Let’s start with BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ: BDSI), which has had a tough time getting out the blocks this year as the stock has dropped by more than 50%. Its compound, Bunavail, got off to a slow start commercially. However, a couple of events have occurred recently that makes me more optimistic about BioDelivery’s prospects in 2017.

First, the firm has just reacquired the rights to Belbuca from its marketing and distribution partner, Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP). ENDP is in the process of dissolving the group dedicated to pain management. Belbuca is currently on better than a $25 million run rate. This transaction should be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow. The company will initially support the sales force of its other wholly owned compound, BUNAVAIL, in the same space.

The company also recently canceled development of Clonidine Topical Gel, which will preserve $16 million in cash flow in 2017 and allow the company to concentrate on boosting sales of BELBUCA and BUNAVAIL. The latter of will get a boost from greater insurance network coverage starting January 1st. If sales pick up in the first and second quarters of this year thanks to these two recent developments, I believe the stock should shoot higher.

It has been a couple of tough years for engineering and construction giant, Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE: CBI). The shares are down 60% since their last peak in the first quarter of 2014. The company was hit by the double whammy of collapsing energy prices, which hurt demand in the upstream part of the sector as companies slashed production and exploration budgets. Chicago Bridge & Iron was also hurt by cost overruns at its nuclear construction business.

However, the stock has behaved much better recently. The company shed its nuclear construction unit in 2016, which alleviated those concerns. In addition, construction and engineering stocks have done well since the recent election on the prospect of greater spending on the nation’s infrastructure. Finally, oil and natural gas prices have rallied substantially from their lows in the first quarter of this year. This has boosted sentiment on the energy sector and for firms that depend on demand from this part of the economy.

To be fair, most of CBI’s orders come from the mid and downstream parts of the energy sector, but they have benefited from newfound investor enthusiasm for stocks connected to the energy sector. Despite the recent rally, the shares still go for under eight times earnings and are a good value story on a company whose business fundamentals should continue to improve in 2017.

Finally, we have small biotech concern Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), which has had a dark cloud hanging over it all year. The approval date for its hepatitis B vaccine, “Heplisav-B”, was pushed back by at least a few quarters recently as the FDA asked for more data. This happened even as the agency still has not processed the results from an over 14,000-person Phase III trial.

This study showed heplisav-B was clearly superior in protection (95% versus 81%) to the current standard. It also can be effectively administered in two dosages over one month rather than the current procedure of three dosages over six months. The reduced requirement should greatly improve compliance, which currently stands at just over a dismal 50% reading.

The company will need to find a financial partner or some other source of money to overcome the delay and to commercialize the drug. I believe they will get this done early in 2017. Heplisav-B should do more than $500 million in peak annual sales and there is still is a high likelihood of eventual approval. The company also has a promising oncology compound, “SD-101”, which has shown encouraging results in early stage trials when paired with Merck’s (NYSE: MRK) emerging blockbuster, Keytruda.

An asthma compound being developed with AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) also has begun Phase 2 development. Given these “shots on goal”, Dynavax’s market capitalization of $175 million borders on the absurd and should not last much into 2017.

Finding biotech stocks with upcoming catalysts for explosive growth like Exelixis is a key component of my comprehensive strategy for massive profits in my newsletter, Biotech Gems.

And while I spend hours researching biotech stocks every week, I select only those meeting my stringent 6-point criteria developed over my decades-long successful biotech investing career.

Right now, you can gain immediate access to 20 that are my most promising picks in this lucrative sector… stocks with the potential for immediate double – even triple-digit gains.

Whether you’re new to biotech investing or a seasoned pro, you owe it to yourself to see how Biotech Gems can boost your portfolio returns.

I’ve finished up a short briefing on profit opportunities with Biotech Gems that can get you started.

Click here to find out more.

Positions: Long BDSI, CBI, DVAX, EXEL, and STRL