3 Stocks to Buy on the Verge of Breakout Gains

With positive news flowing in, you should ring in the New Year with these three companies that could soon see breakout gains. After expertly working through some bad news this year, all three stocks look set to go from worst to first in 2017.

2016 is quickly coming to a close, and the year was filled with many unexpected results such as our recent election and Brexit. It also has been a year that has seen a huge surge in terrorist acts in Europe as well as a substantial rise in the murder rates across major American cities. Hopefully, 2017 is a more peaceful year for both regions.

Despite a variety of challenges and a horrid start to trading in 2016, equities ended the year on a high note. All the major indices are near all-time highs as we head into the New Year. Most investors are sitting on solid, but not spectacular gains too.

It is also near the time of year where we all make New Year’s resolutions to get more sleep, lose weight or drink a bit less. In that vein, here are several small cap stocks that have had challenging years in 2016, but hope to get some “resolution” in 2017.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) should see brighter skies in 2017. In August, its primary drug candidate, “Andexxa”, received a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA. This compound is targeted at being a “universal antidote” for the new breed of anticoagulants like Eliquis. This is something the industry desperately needs, as more than 80,000 individuals end up in the emergency room annually in the United States due to negative reactions to these medications. Many of these cases are life threatening. It should be noted that the CRL was issued due to manufacturing issues, not the effectiveness of the drug, which has demonstrated its merit in trials.

Last week Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Bristol-Myers Squibb ponied up a $50 million loan facility to help push Andexxa towards approval. This shows how much the industry wants Andexxa to be approved. Both Pfizer and Bristol own top new breed anticoagulants, and having a universal antidote available would make doctors more willing to prescribe these drugs and make patients more willing to take them. They are financing this unsecured loan even though Portola is developing its own anti-coagulant called “Betrixaban”

Note: Late Friday the FDA accepted betrixaban for priority review for the treatment of extended-duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in acute medically ill patients with risk factors for VTE. A priority review shortens the review period to six months from the standard ten months. Betrixaban’s PDUFA date for this indication is now June 24th, 2017. This caused the stock to spike, a very nice early Christmas present for Portola’s shareholders and a good omen for the New Year.

The company has some $275 million in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter, which will now be enhanced by this $50 million cash infusion, so funding is in place to commercialize Andexxa when approved. Management will give an update on where it stands on resolving the issues in the CRL in January, and I expect the compound to be approved sometime in the coming summer with commercialization done by late 2017.

Tiny ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA), with a market capitalization of just over $50 million is also dealing with a CRL from the FDA issued in late July. This letter was around its Biologic License Application (BLA) for its primary drug candidate RI-002. This compound is a plasma-derived, polyclonal immune globulin intravenous for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

RI-002 showed solid trial results that should eventually garner FDA approval. The CRL was around inspection issues and deficiencies at ADMA’s third-party contract manufacturers, which the company is working to resolve. With plenty of cash on the balance sheet to work through this issue, I expect the CRL to be resolved and the BLA to be back on track by the end of the first quarter of 2017. The stock is selling at a decent discount to where insiders bought some $1.6 million new shares in May. This discount should not last once RI-002 is again marching towards approval in the near future.

Egalet (NASDAQ: EGLT) had the FDA push back its approval date for its pain management compound, ARYMO ER, even as its Ad Comm Panel voted 18 to 1 in favor of recommendation. The hang up seems to be around whether this compound gets the coveted “abuse deterrent” label that the Ad Comm overwhelmingly voted to recommend. I expect this to be resolved in Egalet’s favor before the end of the year perhaps even before this piece goes to print.

In addition, the company is not standing still while waiting for the FDA to move on ARYMO ER. The company announced on December 16th positive Phase III trial results for Egalet – 002. This is the company’s abuse-deterrent extended-release oxycodone that is created using Egalet’s proprietary Guardian Technology. This system utilizes injection molding to create a hard matrix and shell that is designed to be difficult to crush, grind, chew or dissolve. It also turns to gel when exposed to water.

Egalet-002 looks next in line to be approved after ARYMO ER, which will give the company two important products as the market looks for abuse-deterrent pain management compounds to replace the current opioid product line-ups. This could not come at a better time as this treatment area has seen a huge surge in deaths from overdoses in the last decade. With a market capitalization of just $200 million, Egalet is a cheap way to play these unfolding efforts.

Positions: Long ADMA, EGLT, PTLA