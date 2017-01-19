3 Off-the-Radar Biotech Picks with Upside Potential

Bret Jensen shares three small cap biotech stocks that have attractive risk to reward profiles and will fit nicely into an aggressive investor’s portfolio.

The biotech sector, after being shellacked in 2016, is off to a much stronger start so far in 2017. This area of the market has posted solid gains in January to this point. The small and mid-cap portions of the sector have benefited from a noticeable uptick in M&A activity early in 2017, a trend I think will continue.

Although early in the year, investor sentiment on the sector seems to have shifted into a more positive stance. Given this, I offer up three “off the radar” small cap picks within biotech that I think have attractive risk/reward profiles at current trading levels.

Let’s start with Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH). The small biopharma is focused on developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain. The stock had a big spike in 2015, but is back to selling near where it went public for in early 2014. The company has three primary drug candidates in development, the most important is an IV version of Meloxicam which is in late-stage testing for acute post-operative pain. A NDA for this product should be filed this summer.

The company also recently acquired a manufacturing facility with existing clients and products that it produces for them. This will allow Recro to manufacture its new drug when approved and will also provide cash flow until the company can get its own products on the market.

The company has over $60 million of cash on the books and currently has solid financial flexibility. Insiders have been frequent purchasers of the stock over the past six months including one beneficial owner who upped his stake by some $3 million in August.

The stock has just a $90 million market capitalization and sells for just under $7.50 a share. The current median analyst price target on Recro Pharma is $20.00 a share, which seems too cheap on a sum of the parts analysis.

Next up is a similarly sized concerned called Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NEOS), which recently popped up on my radar screen. After which, I took a small stake in the stock. This $100 million market capitalization company develops treatments utilizing its proprietary extended release (XR) and orally dissolving tablet (ODT) drug delivery technology platform.

The stock hit $25.00 a share soon after its public debut in the summer of 2015, but now sells at around $6.00 a share. This is why I always stay away from IPOs until they have been on the market for 12-24 months so that the analyst hyperbole and lockup expirations are long gone. I have found investing in “Busted IPOs” much more profitable.

The company launched its first Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) product (Adzenys) in May 2016 and weekly sales growth has been solid since its rollout. Two more product launches in the ADHD space are anticipated by Neos in the second half of 2017. ADHD is a large space with several players with approximately $10 billion in annual sales. If the company can garner just a small part of this market, it is woefully undervalued at current trading levels.

The company’s products have some advantages compared to competitors. Many ADHD drugs have to be administered multiple times daily to achieve desired efficacy, resulting in suboptimal durations and blood spike levels that sometimes have undesired side effects.

Many of these medications are extremely bitter tasting and have to be taken with water, which can be an issue with children and adults who don’t want to swallow pills. Neos’ drug delivery technology not only allows for once a day dosing, but also across multiple dosage forms such as orally disintegrating tablets and liquid suspension dosage with the bitter taste masked. The company is sparsely followed by only four analyst firms, but the median analyst price target ($13.50 a share) is more than twice the current stock price.

Finally, we have Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS), a bigger biopharma concern with a market capitalization just north of $350 million. This California based pharmaceutical company is focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutics targeting chronic disorders of the central nervous systems

The company has one key product in development and two on the market, Namzaric™ and Namenda XR®, through a partnership with Allergan (NYSE: AGN). The company received big upfront payments for both recently approved drugs and will start to receive royalties on net sales of Namzaric™ and Namenda XR® beginning in 2020 and 2018, respectively.

Royalties for Namzaric™ will be in the low-double-digits to mid-teens and royalties for Namenda XR will be in the low to mid-single digits. Namenda XR did some $135 million in sales in 2014 and Namzaric was launched in 2015.

The company’s most advanced and most important wholly owned drug in the pipeline is ADS-5102. This compound is being developed for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) that comes with the most common Parkinson’s disease treatment “levodopa”. This drug is also used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in patients with a walking impairment. There are approximately one million individuals with Parkinson’s in the United States and around 60,000 newly diagnosed cases annually.

This drug has successfully completed several late stage trials for use in Parkinson’s. Since ADS-5102 is an extended-release formulation of the Parkinson’s disease drug, amantadine, approval chances should be high. The compound should be on the market sometime in 2017. Approval obviously could be a key catalyst for the stock. Insiders were heavy buyers of the stock in September and the current median analyst price target on ADMS is $26.00 a share. The stock currently trades for a bit under $17.00 a share.

Positions: Long ADMS, NEOS, REPH