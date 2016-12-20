3 Disruptive Tech Stocks Making Everything Lighter, Faster, and Stronger

New materials being manufactured by these three companies have been quietly revolutionizing the production of airplanes and cars, but the growth story has only just begun. As more manufacturers use more and more of these high tech materials to create their products, profits at these three companies will soar to new highs.

21st Century Materials: Composites

With the election of Donald J. Trump as our 45th President, many people on Wall Street have turned their attention to industrial stocks as beneficiaries of Trump’s stimulus programs.

There are many companies in the space that will benefit from Trump’s expected policies.

One of my favorite industrial sub-sectors is one that is already experiencing growth, thanks to advances in technology.

That sub-sector is composites.

Composites Primer

For those of you unfamiliar with what composites are, here is a simple definition: it is a fiber that is reinforced with another substance to create a novel material with distinct characteristics.

One common composite is carbon fiber reinforced plastic, which can be tailored to be 10 times stronger than steel with only a fifth of the weight.

Composites have already become commonplace in sports with the best athletes in hockey, tennis, cycling and snowboarding using composite sticks, rackets, bikes, and boards.

But the real market for composites lies in the industrial world.

Per the research firm Lucintel, the overall market for composites in 2015 was worth $78.3 billion. It forecasts that number to grow to $107.4 billion by 2021.

But that may be conservative as more and more industries make use of composite materials.

One major sector that is increasing the use of composites is energy. It is used in oil rig tubulars, solar panel frames, and wind turbine blades. Some analysts even predict the energy sector will be the biggest user of composites going forward.

Aerospace and Composites

But I’m most excited in the use of composite materials in two other sectors: aerospace and automotive.

The use of composite materials is not new to the aerospace industry. The first such materials, such as carbon fiber reinforced polymer, were introduced in 1985.

Today, more than 50% (by weight) of the latest aircraft from both Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTC: EADSY) are made of carbon fiber plastic and other composites. That compares to just 1% of a typical aircraft in the 1970s.

The benefit is obvious, modern aircraft are about 20% lighter than if they were made largely from aluminum.

Composites are also being used by plane engine makers, such as Rolls Royce (OTC: RYCEY), in the engine blades.

This push into composites will only grow as the aerospace industry is forced to comply with the first global climate deal for aviation. The logic is straightforward; lower weights equals less fuel consumed equals less pollution from airplanes.

The next generation of aircraft, which should be in the skies before 2030, will no doubt be using even more composite materials throughout the aircraft to make it as light as possible.

Automotive and Composites

The next big industry to fully adopt composites will be the auto industry. Most experts think that in the next five to ten years, composites will become commonplace in our vehicles.

Stricter European Union fuel economy standards take effect in 2020. If composites can cut a vehicle’s weight by say 10%, that could raise fuel efficiency by about 6.5%. That will be a great help to the auto companies trying to meet those tighter requirements.

Martin Wörtler, of the Boston Consulting Group, told the Financial Times he believes that approximately 40% of a car’s parts (by weight) can be made up of composite materials.

Just think of the potential if the automotive industry follows the same path as the aerospace industry in the use of composites.

The current leader in the use of composites in cars is Germany’s BMW (OTC: BMWYY). It introduced the first mass-produced passenger car (i3 model) with carbon fiber reinforced frames and panels in 2013.

Composites Suppliers

If I’m right about the bright future for composites, the suppliers of such materials will benefit greatly.

Luckily, it is easy to find the top players in this sector.

Two of the three leading suppliers of high-end composites are Japan’s Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) and Belgium’s Solvay SA (OTC: SOLVY). The latter jumped into the top three when it purchased U.S.-based Cytec in 2015.

The other major player in the sector is Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), which has been around for over 65 years and even made the footpads for the Apollo 11 lunar lander.

It has placed an emphasis on the aerospace industry with about 69% of overall sales to that sector, mostly to Boeing and Airbus.

In its industrial segment, 50% of its sales are to the wind industry. The primary customer is the number one player in wind energy, Denmark’s Vestas Wind Systems (OTC: VWDRY). Another one of its industrial customers, by the way, is BMW.

Hexcel’s breadth of products and services is the best in the industry. The company offers everything from carbon fiber and reinforcement fabrics to pre-impregnated materials and finished aircraft structures.

I would not be surprised to see a buyout of Hexcel someday. General Electric (NYSE: GE) does own 3.484 million shares of Hexcel. But even if that never happens, HXL looks well placed to prosper in this growth industry.

