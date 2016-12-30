3 Best Buy Healthcare Stocks Too Cheap by Half

Easily taking the prize of the worst performing sector in 2016, healthcare stocks look set to turnaround in 2017 with a more pro-industry administration in office. With that in mind, check out these three growth stocks on sale today.

It has been a perfect storm for the healthcare sector this year.

From political out lash to Hillary Clinton’s tweet storms taking on drug pricing, the healthcare industry has had a rough year.

In fact, the healthcare sector was the worst performing sector in 2016. The sector was the only one in the red for the year, down 5%. It was also well behind the next worst sector – consumer discretionary, which was up 2%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up over 9%

But the worry for the healthcare space might be overblown as the population continues to grow. Also, there is the quickly aging population, which is a positive for healthcare. So, healthcare could be a last-to-first story in 2017. This means it could go from being the worst performing industry to the best. And there’s a precedent for this as well.

Just look at last year. The energy sector was down 22% in 2015 (worst performer), but did a complete 180 and returned 21.5% in 2016. Truly a, last-to-first story.

Going back even further.

The materials sector was down 44% in 2008 (second worst performing sector) and then in 2009 the sector soared 49% (second best performing). Also, the technology sector tumbled 41% in 2008 (third worst) and then posted a 51% gain in 2009 (best performing).

In 2010, healthcare was the worst performing sector and then posted a 12% return in 2011 (third best). Financials were the worst sectors in 2011, losing 17%, and then in 2012 it was the best – soaring 29%.

It goes on, as utilities was the worst performing sector in 2013, and then became the best performer in 2014. Consumer discretionary was the third worst performing sector in 2014 and then managed to best the best performing in 2015.

Things sound good for healthcare. Plus, it gets better.

Going back to 1965, relative to the S&P 500, the healthcare sector has traded at a relative price-to-earnings ratio of roughly 1.45 times. The healthcare sector now trades at a 15 times forward earnings estimates, while the S&P 500 is at 18.5 times. That puts healthcare trading at a price-to-earnings ratio relative to the S&P 500 of 0.8 times.

With all that in mind, we’ve dug deep to find the best opportunities for 2017 in the three worst performing industries of the healthcare sector. Here are the top three healthcare stocks for 2017:

Top Healthcare Stock For 2017 No. 1: Cerner Corp. (NASDAQ: CERN)

Cerner is no small company, but shares fell 21% in 2016. The company is a $16 billion market cap healthcare information technology company – offering software and hardware for clinical and financial solutions to healthcare organizations. The healthcare technology industry has been the biggest laggard of the market and the healthcare sector – down 22% in 2016.

But it has a strong balance sheet, high returns on equity, and has a stronghold in the healthcare IT industry from developing its own software. Worries about operating issues struck the company in 2016 as it missed its own revenue guidance. Yet, bookings and backlog also remain robust and point to a solid pipeline of business. The growing population and the need to manage health records and upgrade management record systems are all positives for this industry.

Top Healthcare Stock For 2017 No. 2: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a $95 billion market cap biotechnology company. The biotechnology industry is down 14% in 2016, but the sizable Gilead, a $95 billion market cap biotech, has fallen 28% in 2016. This is now one of the cheapest biotechnology companies around, trading at just 6.7 times next year’s earnings estimates.

The market has been up in arms over Gilead’s slowing product sales, notably its hepatitis C sales. However, there are bright spots, which includes its HIV products. Gilead has also become the global leader in oral hepatitis C treatments.

It has a strong history of execution, and with acquisitions, this appears to be just a hiccup. It has opportunities to see catalysts in 2017 from positive phase data in HIV and gastric cancer drugs. Longer-term (2019 and beyond) Gilead is working toward blood cancer, immunology and hepatitis B regimens.

Top Healthcare Stock For 2017 No. 3: Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)

The pharmaceuticals industry was down 5% in 2016, but Akorn was a gross outlier. Likely the most underrated name on our list, Akorn is a $2.6 billion market cap pharmaceuticals company, with shares falling 43% in 2016.

It’s also right there with Gilead as a cheap company, with Akorn trading at 9.4 times next year’s earnings estimates. The fear of new competition and complexities of bringing ophthalmology drugs to market have put pressure on Akorn of late.

Still, the company has ‘grown’ itself into a niche generic drug maker. It has a moat given it specializes in hard-to-manufacture drugs in ophthalmology, topical creams and injectables. Its new low-cost manufacturing plant in India will help ‘ease’ any potential trouble with creating complex generics, allowing them to enter new markets and compete effectively on price.

In the end, a new year does not make a ‘new’ market. However, 2017 should bring about more certainty regarding healthcare pricing and policies. President-elect Donald Trump has plenty to ‘work’ on next year, and drug pricing likely won’t be on the agenda anytime soon. That’s a key catalyst for an industry that’s ripe for a last-to-first play in the performance department.

